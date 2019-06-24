Catholic World News

14 nuns, martyred during Spanish Civil War, beatified in Madrid

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed María Carmen Lacaba Andía and her 13 companions belonged to the Franciscan Order of the Immaculate Conception. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, celebrated the beatification Mass (video).

