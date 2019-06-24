Catholic World News

Pope Francis outlines his vision of theology in the context of the Mediterranean

June 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On June 21, Pope Francis flew to Naples to take part in a conference hosted by the Pontifical Theological Faculty of Southern Italy (video 1, video 2). Themes of the Pope’s address at “Theology after Veritatis gaudium in the context of the Mediterranean” include “a theology of justice and dialogue,” “examples of dialogue for a theology of hospitality,” “a theology of hospitality is a theology of listening,” “an interdisciplinary theology,” and “a theology in a network.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!