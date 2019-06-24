Catholic World News

‘Declare war on bullying’ and ‘do not be afraid of dialogue,’ Pope tells young people

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference hosted by the papal educational foundation Scholas Occurrentes on cyberbullying, Pope Francis encouraged each young person to “find your own identity, and without the need to diminish or obscure the identity of others. Finding your own identity is a path, it is a path of dialogue, it is a path of reflection, it is an inner path … [Dialogue] makes us equal, not in identity—we all have different identities—makes us equal along the way. We are journeyers, all equal” (video).

