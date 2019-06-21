Catholic World News

US Secretary of State honors Italian nun for efforts against human trafficking

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Secretary of State Michael Pompeo honored Sister Gabriella Bottani for “her dynamic leadership of an extensive international network of Catholic sisters [Talitha Kum] committed to preventing human trafficking and connecting survivors to critical services and her relentless resolve to elevate the importance of combating human trafficking in communities around the world.” Callista Gingrich, the US ambassador to the Holy See, also paid tribute to Sister Bottani.

