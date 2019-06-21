Catholic World News

In flurry of opinions, Supreme Court allows Bladensburg cross to remain on public land

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Located in Bladensburg, Maryland, and dedicated in 1925, the 40-ft.-high Peace Cross honors 49 soldiers who died in World War I.

