House of Representatives passes spending bill that would overturn pro-life policies
June 21, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) described the bill as “pro-abortion legislation on steroids.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
