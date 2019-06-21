Catholic World News

Mexican bishops deplore torture, murder of 2 college students

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are living in a climate of serious insecurity and fear, so once again we ask the competent authorities to deal with this wave of insecurity that has been increasing in our country,” the bishops said in their statement.

