Indianapolis archdiocese: Jesuit school no longer considered Catholic

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis will announce tomorrow that Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School can no longer be considered a Catholic institution, after the school refused to cut ties with a teacher who is a partner in a same-sex marriage. The Jesuit school issued a statement in advance of the archbishop’s public decree, saying that its trustees “respectfully declined” to comply with archdiocesan policies.

