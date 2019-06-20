Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith weeps, recalling bomb victims in Sri Lanka

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Albert Ranjith of Colombo wept as he spoke with reporters about the 300 victims of a terrorist bombing in a Catholic church in Sri Lanka.

