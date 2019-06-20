Catholic World News

Inquiry faults English cardinal, archdiocese on handling of abuse charges

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An independent inquiry in England has criticized Cardinal Vincent Nichols and the Archdiocese of Manchester for downplaying abuse charges, protecting the public image of the archdiocese at the expense of children.

