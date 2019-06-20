Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops lament rise in human trafficking

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As Venezuelans flee political repression and economic collapse, “abuse and exploitation of women migrating from Venezuela has reached alarming levels,” the humanitarian organization CARE recently reported.

