Catholic World News

Archbishop Scicluna defends St. John Paul II’s record on abuse

June 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “Those who question the competence or determination of St. John Paul II in the treatment of this phenomenon should brush up on their knowledge of history,” said Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, who was once the top Vatican prosecutor in sex-abuse cases and who again has a Vatican role in addressing clerical abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!