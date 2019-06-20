Catholic World News

Charitable giving by individual Americans dropped in 2018

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Although individual giving fell from $295 billion in 2017 to $292 billion in 2018, overall giving rose to $427.7 billion because of increased corporate and foundation giving.

