Archbishop Viganò, in new interview, discusses Bishop Bransfield and the ‘gay mafia’

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following his interview with the Washington Post, the former apostolic nuncio to the US discussed the case of the disgraced former West Virginia bishop with Italian journalist Marco Tosatti.

