Catholic World News

Papal audience: Church born in ‘fire of love’ at Pentecost

June 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his general audience on June 19, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the Acts of the Apostles, concentrating this week on the descent of the Holy Spirit in the form of tongues of fire. “The Church is thus born of the fire of love,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

