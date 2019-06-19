Catholic World News

Kidnapped priest released, but violence continues in northern Nigeria

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A kidnapped priest, Father Isaac Agubi, has been released after being held for two days in Nigeria. But violence against Christians continues in the north of the African nation, where more than 150 people have been killed in the past week. The violence is attributed primarily to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

