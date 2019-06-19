Catholic World News

Capuchins choose lay brother as provincial

June 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Mid-American Province of the Capuchin order has elected a lay friar as their provincial minister. The choice of Brother Mark Shenk violates canon law, which stipulates that a layman cannot exercise control over ordained priests, but that provision has been waived by the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!