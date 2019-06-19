Catholic World News

Canonical trial begins for Italian priest accused of breaking confession seal

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Orazio Caputo is accused of breaking the seal “to inform members of a controversial lay group in Italy of a police investigation of their leader for the sexual abuse of minors,” according to the report. The priest also faces civil charges of aiding and abetting a criminal conspiracy.

