Father Rosica resigns from Canadian Catholic media network after plagiarism scandal

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I ask forgiveness for errors in not properly acknowledging individuals and attributing sources in my writings,” Father Thomas Rosica, CSB, said in a statement.

