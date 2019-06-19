Catholic World News

Calls for ‘safeguarding revamp’ of Catholic Church in Scotland in wake of abuse scandals

June 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Scotsman

CWN Editor's Note: The Independent Review Group, which issued a 34-page report, was chaired by Helen Liddell, a former member of Parliament, cabinet minister, and British High Commissioner to Australia.

