China is harvesting organs from Falun Gong members, expert panel finds

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The panel found that “it was ‘beyond doubt’ that forced organ harvesting from prisoners has taken place ‘on a substantial scale by state-supported or approved organizations and individuals,’” according to the report.

