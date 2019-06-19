Catholic World News

Church, rights groups demand justice for slain Filipino activists

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “A Christian nation such as ours should promote peace and prosperity, not by killing fellow men and women, but by going to the root of the problem, which is material poverty caused by injustice,” said Bishop Arturo Bastes of Sorsogon (map).

