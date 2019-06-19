Catholic World News

In Mexico, 26 churches are desecrated per month

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Omar Sotelo Aguilar, who documents attacks on priests and churches, said that 50 priests have been murdered since 2006, with 80% of murders going unpunished. “Attacks on priests,” he added, “begin with extortion, then kidnapping, torture, and ultimately murder, with a particularly brutal violence.”

