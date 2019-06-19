Catholic World News

Violence has reached terrifying levels in Colombian city, bishop says

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Armed groups are battling for control of Buenaventura, a city of 360,000 on Colombia’s Pacific coast, said Bishop Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya. “We have had 54 violent deaths so far this year, but there are many people who disappear.” Residents are being forced out of their homes, and parishioners are hesitant to attend evening Masses for fear of being abducted.

