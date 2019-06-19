Catholic World News

Ousted Islamist Morsi’s rule was ‘catastrophic,’ priest says upon former Egyptian leader’s death

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s president from 2012 to 2013, died on June 17. “We are sorry for his death and we sympathize with his family, despite the total disagreement on the way he governed the country for a year, in a catastrophic way,” said Father Rafic Greiche, president of the Media Committee of the Council of Churches of Egypt.

