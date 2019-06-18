Catholic World News

‘Underground’ Chinese bishop: better persecution than join Patriotic Association

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese bishop has said that he would prefer persecution to membership in the government-backed Patriotic Association. Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin agreed to step down from his post as Bishop of Mindong, at the Vatican’s request, to make way for the government-backed Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu. But he refused to accept membership in, or pledge loyalty to, the Patriotic Association.

