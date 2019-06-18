Catholic World News

Bishop to remain with Hong Kong protesters ‘no matter how long they stay’

June 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “No matter how long they stay, I will continue to stay with them,” said Auxiliary Bishop Joseph, OFM. “The shepherd should not just be with the sheep but also guide them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!