Victoria’s bishops declare they will not cooperate with euthanasia

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “All of us have a role to play in caring for those suffering as well as becoming conscientious objectors by refusing to participate,” the bishops of the southeastern Australian state (map) said as a euthanasia law took effect.

