Quebec government passes Canada’s strictest secularism bill

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Act Respecting the Laicity of the State, criticized by Christian, Jewish, and Muslim organizations, forbids the wearing of religious symbols by new government employees, including teachers and policemen. “We believe that it’s better to fight prejudices and fear for the other in a rational way, by educating people about the diversity of religious, spiritual and cultural experiences and traditions, rather than by prohibitions,” the province’s bishops said before the vote.

