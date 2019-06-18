Catholic World News

Congo bishops warn of spread of Islamic State

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in the eastern part of the large nation (map) called on the government to “regain the management of the sovereign mission of the State: that of ensuring unity, territorial integrity, security of persons and property and promotion of the well-being of the population.”

