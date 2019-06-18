Catholic World News

Mexican bishops reaffirm commitment to building peace following catechist’s murder

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Margeli Lang Antonio, a catechist, was shot to death in a parish in the Diocese of Tapachula, which is located in the southern state of Chiapas (map).

