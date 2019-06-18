Catholic World News
Say things ‘with proximity,’ expressing tenderness, Pope advises Spanish Internet apostolate
June 18, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to iMisión as it hosted a conference in Madrid.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
