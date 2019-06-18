Catholic World News

2 Christian men accused of ‘forced conversions’ in Haryana are released

June 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Haryana (map) is 87% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 5% Sikh; only 0.2% of its people are Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!