Pope praises inclusivity, ‘healthy disorder’ of Jesuit educational federation

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 17, Pope Francis received members of the Bogota-based educational federation Fe y Alegría [Faith and Joy]. In a series of Facebook posts that were posted that day in Spanish, English, and French, the federation made public the Pope’s words of encouragement.

