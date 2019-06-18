Catholic World News

Themes of Amazon synod’s working document: ‘the voice of Amazonia,’ integral ecology, prophetic Church

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 17 press conference (video), officials of the Synod of Bishops discussed the instrumentum laboris (working document) of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place October 6-27. One official spoke of “a pastoral conversion of the Church, called to take care of the common home as part of its evangelizing mission, to teach its faithful after learning from the native peoples.” The Synod fathers will discuss married priests for areas of the Amazon region.

