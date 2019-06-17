Catholic World News

Pope lauds Franciscan embrace of ‘minority’

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on June 17 to an audience of conventual Franciscans—the Order of Friars Minor Conventual—Pope Francis called attention to their tradition of fraternity. But he also took special note of their “minority,” noting that “it opposes the logic of the world, which seeks success at any cost.”

