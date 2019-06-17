Catholic World News

Synod of Bishops to discuss married priests for areas of Amazon region

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place October 6-27. The instrumentum laboris (working document)—released in Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish on June 17—stated that “for the more remote areas of the region, the possibility of priestly ordination of elders, preferably indigenous, respected and accepted by their community, should be studied,” according to the report.

