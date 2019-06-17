Catholic World News

5 years after death sentence, Pakistani court to hear Christian couple’s appeal

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2014, Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Masih were sentenced to death on allegations of sending text messages to an imam that were critical of Islam and its founder.

