Irish bishops express concern about incidents of racism, xenophobia, and religious intolerance

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops expressed solidarity with migrants, some of whom “have escaped from very dangerous situations, including religious persecution. On top of the trauma of losing their homes, their jobs and often their families, they now face the challenge of being strangers here.”

