Vatican Secretary of State to apostolic nuncios: ‘We must be united with the Pope’

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis convened a meeting of pontifical representatives from June 12 to 15 at the Vatican. 98 apostolic nuncios and five permanent observers were asked to part in the meeting; 46 retired apostolic nuncios were also invited to take part in events on the final day.

