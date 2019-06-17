Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to political thought of Father Luigi Sturzo

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to a conference (Italian-language links) on the 100th anniversary of the “Appeal to all free and strong men,” a seminal text by the Servant of God Father Luigi Sturzo (1871-1959). Sturzo founded the Italian Popular Party in order to counter the idolatrous nationalism he saw arising after World War I, then went into exile after the Fascist government of Benito Mussolini took power.

