Be close to the young to help them discern their vocation, Pope tells members of Trinitarian order

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 15, in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis addressed participants in the general chapter of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity and of the Captives (photographs) as the leaders of the order discussed youth and vocational pastoral ministry. St. John of Matha founded the community in 1198.

