Sex-abuse accusations grow against Catholic clergy in Poland

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gądecki, president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, apologized to abuse victims after a report found that 382 priests have abused 625 minors since 1990.

