Judicial nominee withdraws after GOP senators accuse him of anti-Catholic bias

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Bogren “came under intense scrutiny for a legal defense he provided the city of East Lansing [Michigan] when it was sued by a Catholic-owned farm that refused to allow same-sex marriages on its property,” the Post reported. “The city found the farm violated its anti-discrimination ordinance and barred it from participating in its farmers market. In his legal brief, Bogren compared the situation to a Ku Klux Klan-member-owned business refusing service to an interracial couple.”

