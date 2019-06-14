Catholic World News

Myanmar bishops see massive dam as ‘harbinger of catastrophe’

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: China has pressured Myanmar to resume construction on one of the world’s largest dams; construction was approved in 2009 and suspended in 2011.

