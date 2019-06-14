Catholic World News

Islamic State expands reach in Afghanistan, threatening West

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Islamic State group has lost its caliphate in Syria and Iraq, but in the forbidding mountains of northeastern Afghanistan the group is expanding its footprint, recruiting new fighters and plotting attacks on the United States and other Western countries,” according to the report. “Nearly two decades after the US-led invasion, the extremist group is seen as an even greater threat than the Taliban.”

