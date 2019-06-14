Catholic World News

Bishops approve revision of US Catechism’s teaching on death penalty

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Pope Francis revised the Catechism of the Catholic Church’s teaching on the death penalty. In light of the change, the US bishops have revised the teaching of the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults.

