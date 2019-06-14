Catholic World News

US bishops lend support to sainthood cause of Michigan stigmatic

June 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Doerfler of Marquette (Michigan) recently began the diocesan phase of the sainthood cause of Irving C. “Francis” Houle (1925-2009).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!