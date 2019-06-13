Catholic World News

In Bangladesh, Buddhist monk seizes land from archdiocese

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The monk “has been able to seize about a hundred acres from 24 people,” including archdiocesan land with two homes for needy children.

