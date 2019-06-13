Catholic World News

US bishops approve 3rd-party reporting system for allegations against bishops

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Reports received at a toll-free number “would be funneled through a central receiving hub” and sent to the local metropolitan archbishop and to the apostolic nuncio, according to the report. “The metropolitans will be responsible for reporting any allegation to local law enforcement authorities.”

